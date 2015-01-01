Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Increasing the prevalence of social tensions and consequently increasing the incidenceof aggressive conflict and increasing anger in society, is one of the problems in all societies. Physical activity is one of the effective factors in controlling anger. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between students ' physical activity with the degree of anger control.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present study performed among 280 students of Qom university girl students. Participants' data were collected by a demographic questionnaire, Beck's physical activity questionnaire and anger control questionnaire in all individuals. Data analysiswas performed using Pearson correlation test and regression analysis.



RESULTS: Most of participants aged18and 24 years and mostly educated at an undergraduate degree. There was a significant inverse correlation between the degree of anger and physical activity (r=0.125, p=0.037). Physical activity was also effective at 1.6 % in anger control, and the work index and exercise index was a predictor of the degree of anger control.



CONCLUSION: There is an inverse correlation between the amount of physical activity, the work index, and the exercise index with the control of anger and anger attribute.

