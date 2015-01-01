Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Regarding to the importance of children and adolescents' aggression in the prediction of problems over the psycho-social adjustments in future, the current study was conducted in order to compare the impact of competitive and non-competitive activities on the aggression of children aged 7-9 and 10-12.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The statistical community of this clinical trial consists of 2200 boy students of elementary schools in Khalil Abad city through the academic years 2015-2016. At first, 4 elementary schools were randomly chosen, and 200 students were divided into two competitive and non-competitive groups randomly. The aggression survey for the child aged 7-11 years was given as a pre-test to the participants in the school (teachers' form). The duration of the exercise plan was 12 weeks (twice a week). At the end of the intervention, a post-test was conducted on the groups. The data were analyzed using the multi-variate co-variance test.



RESULTS The results showed that upon deleting the impact of pre-test of aggression score, the effect of competitive- non-competitive group with the age group on the post-test scores was not significant (P= 0.11 and f (1, 99)=2.47).



CONCLUSION: Based on the results, competitive or non-competitive activities do not have various effects on the aggression of students.

