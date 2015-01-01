Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Epilepsy is a chronic disease which affects child's behavior and function. Children with epilepsy in comparison to healthy children are more at risk for behavorial and cognitive disorders. In this study we examined the depression and anxiety in children with epilepsy compared to healthy control group.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This case-control study was conducted on patients who referred to child and adolescent psychiatric clinics of Dr. Sheykh and Ibn-e-Sina Hospitals in Mashhad (Iran) during 2015-2016. In this study 30 epileptic children aged 8-12 years and 30 healthy children with the same age and gender were selected. Depression-anxiety symptoms were measured by Children Depression Inventory (CDI), Children's Behavioral Issues List (CBCL) tests and demographic data. The major stressors and information about characteristics of epilepsy were achieved by questionnaire. Data were analyzed through descriptive statistics, chi-square, Fisher's exact tests, independent t-test and U Mann-Whitney tests by using SPSS version 16.0.



RESULTS:According to the findings, level of depression and anxiety symptoms in epileptic children were higher than healthy children (P=0.01). There was no significant relation between mother's age, number of used medications and duration of taking medication and depression and anxiety in epileptic children.



CONCLUSION: Based on the results, epileptic children have the higher Frequency of depression and anxiety than the healthy children. However the frequency of depression and anxiety in epileptic children was independent to number of medications, duration of taking medications and mother's age.

