Abstract

The history of Apartheid in South Africa presented the new democratic South Africa with numerous challenges such as poverty, inequality and inadequate access to basic services. These challenges are more prevalent in rural areas, leading to the need for rural development strategies aimed at poverty alleviation and the empowerment of rural societies. Limited access to social and economic opportunities is a common challenge faced by rural dwellers due to inadequate rural road infrastructure. Empirical evidence suggests that poverty is directly linked to isolation, inaccessibility and poor infrastructural development. Hence, the need for the development of adequate rural roads. The aim of this study was to investigate and compare the perceptions of rural communities regarding the role of roads as a poverty alleviation strategy. This study explored the influence of rural roads on the socio-economic conditions of rural communities. In addition, the research examined the impacts associated with inadequate rural road infrastructure on the access needs of rural dwellers. Thus, the study attempts to analyse issues relating to rural road infrastructure and its impact on poverty alleviation. Research was undertaken in two rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal: Ntshaseni and Njane. The study employed a mixed-method approach, using a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques. The findings from the study revealed that there was a relationship between the presence of adequate rural road infrastructure and improved access to basic services. The research findings revealed that there are differences in socio-economic conditions between a community with better access (Njane community) and a community that is isolated (Ntshasheni community) due to inadequate road infrastructure. In addition, research findings revealed that inadequate road infrastructure is an indication of the insufficient access the poor have to basic services such as healthcare and education.

