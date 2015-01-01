Abstract

The objective of this research was to study the physiological performance of young novice male drivers after they were administered different doses of alcohol. The physiological performance of drivers under the influence of alcohol (DUI) was compared with that of drivers not under the influence of alcohol (non-DUI). After the administration of alcohol, the average heart rate of drivers increased, and the percentage of the differences between adjacent R-R intervals greater than 50 ms decreased. Regarding the total fixation duration of area of interest, a significant effect was found in the middle third region between the DUI group and non-DUI group for straight and curved roads. The chi-square tests suggested that the total fixation counts of DUI and that of non-DUI groups were significantly different on the road types. The results of this study can be used to improve vehicle safety and reduce accidents due to alcohol-influenced driving on roads.

