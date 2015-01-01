Abstract

This study deals with clamping force effects of connected bolts in a new crash cushion system, which can control the impact by an energy absorption pipe. In a dynamic crash simulation, we generated flow stress-plasticity strain hardening curves to consider strain rate effects. To verify and calibrate the numerical analysis, we carried out dynamic experiments in the laboratory, as well as with full-scale structures. The results obtained were in good agreement with those computed using the calibrated model. The numerical results for various parameters are verified by comparing different models with dynamic responses and passenger safety evaluations determined in the barrier from the crash simulation. The parametric case studies reveal the importance of clamping force controls for efficient and economic design.

