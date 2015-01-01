|
Citation
|
Rodenberg H. Am. J. Public Health 2020; 110(4): 456-457.
|
Affiliation
|
Howard Rodenberg is physician advisor for clinical documentation integrity, Baptist Health, Jacksonville, FL.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Public Health Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32159992
|
Abstract
|
This past Thanksgiving, I was in Chicago visiting family when a cellphone video of a police officer taking down a man hit the local airwaves. The images showed an officer using an emergency maneuver that resulted in the man’s head hitting the pavement. There was an immediate outcry; it was said that the takedown was unwarranted, yet another case of “rogue policing.” Lost in the clamor was that the man was intoxicated and had verbally threatened, licked, and spit on the officer. The man further refused ambulance transport, and the officers themselves took him to the hospital for care. At the time of this writing, two officers remain under investigation, while the man was bailed out of jail (he had outstanding parole violations) amid claims that he was “thrown onto the sidewalk with no regard for his life” (https://bit.ly/37piikW).
Language: en