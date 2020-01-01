|
Citation
Noll M, Noll PRES, Tiggemann CL, Custodio DC, Silveira EA. Arch. Public Health 2020; 78: 8.
Affiliation
Postgraduate Program in Health Sciences, Faculdade de Medicina, Universidade Federal de Goiás (UFG), Goiás, Brazil.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology)
DOI
PMID
32158545
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies that evaluated health-risk behaviors with boarding students are scarce. There are no studies with representative samples among adolescents residing in educational institutions in Latin America. To better assess the role of resident status on such behaviors, this study aimed to compare health-risk behaviors between boarding and non-resident students assessed by the Brazilian National Adolescent School Health Survey (PeNSE).
Keywords
Adolescent; Boarding school; Drinking alcohol drinking; Drugs; Health; Sexual intercourse; Smoking; Survey