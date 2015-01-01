|
Lekei E, Ngowi AV, Kapeleka J, London L. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e303.
School of Public Health & Family Medicine, University of Cape Town, Anzio Road, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32156268
BACKGROUND: Acute pesticide poisoning (APP) is reported to affect community health worldwide but its burden in Tanzania is unknown particularly in women. This study examines APP involving adult females and adolescent girls 10 to 19 years in 3 regions of Tanzania which are famous for coffee and vegetable production.
Acute pesticide poisoning; Adolescent girls & women; Northern Tanzania