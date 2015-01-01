|
Citation
|
Nicotera N, Connolly MM. Int. J. Yoga Therap. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Graduate School of Social Work, University of Denver, Colorado.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Yoga Research and Education Center for the International Association of Yoga Therapists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32160072
|
Abstract
|
This study examined a Trauma-Informed Yoga (TIY) intervention created specifically for sexual assault survivors and delivered in a community-based group setting. Much of the existing research on this type of intervention has been conducted in clinical trials as opposed to community-based venues. As sexual assault is a common type of trauma and results more commonly in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the current study aimed to shed light on the potential benefits of a trauma-sensitive yoga and mindfulness intervention for survivors of sexual assault in the natural setting of a community-based organization. The intervention was developed and implemented by licensed mental health providers and registered yoga teachers and modeled on the evidence-based work of the Trauma Center at the Justice Research Institute. The study employed a traditional quantitative one-sample, pre- and posttest design. Survey items were drawn from two existing measures: (1) Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire and (2) Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale. The majority of the sample (n = 37) identified as White (67.6%), followed by Latina (13.5%), African American (8.1%), multiracial (5.4%), and other (2.7%). The mean age of participants was 29 years (standard deviation 8 years, range 18-56 years). All participants identified as female.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual assault; Trauma-Informed Yoga; Trauma-Sensitive Yoga; posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)