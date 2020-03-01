|
Citation
|
Masengo L, Sampasa-Kanyinga H, Chaput JP, Hamilton HA, Colman I. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 268: 102-108.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; Centre for Fertility and Health, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32157999
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has found links between energy drink consumption and mental health outcomes in youth. However, little is known about the factors that could moderate these relationships. The present study examined the associations between energy drink consumption and psychological distress, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts among adolescents, and tested whether sex and school type (i.e. middle vs. high school) would moderate these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Energy drink; Mental health; Suicidal thoughts; Suicide attempts