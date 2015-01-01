Abstract

[Purpose] The purpose of this study was to investigate sports-related injuries among judokas in Mongolia which is classified in the lower-middle income country. This study may help prevent future sports-related injuries. [Participants and Methods] We studied 75 judokas affiliated to the judo club in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The questionnaire survey included questions regarding current and past judo-related injuries. [Results] Out of 75 judokas, 39% judokas had current judo-related injuries, and 25% judokas had past injuries. The injuries were most commonly located in the shoulder/clavicular, followed by that in the ankle and knee. The most frequent injury was a sprain/ligament injury, followed by a fracture and a dislocation. Seventy-three percent of current injuries and 88% of the past injuries received medical attention. Self-management was carried out for 35% of the injuries. The time lost from judo matches and training was 0-1,095 days for current injuries and 0-545 days for past injuries. [Conclusion] In this study, the injury rate for judokas was higher than that reported in previous studies. In addition, numerous severe injuries were noted. It is observed that, despite medical attention and self-management, the recovery periods are prolonged. Additionally, we believe that the judokas are unable to return to competition without problems.



