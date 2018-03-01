Abstract

Facial fractures are considered more common in young individuals. However, they are also increasing in the aging population. Investigation of the characteristics of such fractures is important so as to be able to devise preventive measures and specifications for their proper treatment. We carried out a descriptive retrospective epidemiological study. The information was taken from a database of medical files of patients over 65 years of age in the setting of the emergency ward. Patient information was included for 157 patients aged 65 to 100 years. Two-thirds of the individuals with facial trauma were women. Twenty-eight had a prior history of cognitive impairment. For half of the cases, the trauma occurred at their place of residence, while accidents and falls in public areas were not uncommon. The most frequent site for the fractures was the middle third of the face. These facial fractures were serious in light of their location, as well as the associated skeletal and intracranial lesions. The number of such fractures can be expected to increase with time. Their hospital cost is higher than with younger individuals. Preventative measures need to be devised and the treatment should be all-encompassing.



