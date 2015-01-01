|
Citation
|
Umbrasas KV. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Center for Forensic Behavioral Sciences, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Dalecarlia Annex Fremont Building, 6000 MacArthur Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20816.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32159778
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study examined working memory impairment following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) among active duty service members charged with criminal offenses. The prevalence of mTBI among service members involved in the military justice system is unknown. Impairments associated with mTBI may affect cognitive processes related to psycholegal capacities, and history of mTBI may have a persuasive appeal when explaining questions of culpability. The degree to which mTBI affects psycholegal abilities through cognitive impairment, however, is unknown.
Language: en