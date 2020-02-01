Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Annually, the CDC reports that 2.5 million Emergency Department (ED) visits occur due to Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) with nearly 75% classified as mild TBI (mTBI). Generally, these injuries are thought to be under recognized. This study was done to determine the proportion of patients, who were considered high risk for an mTBI, that had documentation of an mTBI evaluation.



METHODS: A prospective cross-section of patients was identified using a 3-question screen at the time of triage: did an injury occur; was the mechanism consistent with mTBI; and was there a period of altered mental status. Chart review was completed for these patients who were thought to meet a minimum threshold warranting an evaluation for mTBI.



RESULTS: 38,621 patients were screened over 16 weeks, of whom 441 (1.14%) were identified as being high risk for having an mTBI and met inclusion criteria. Recommended portions of an mTBI evaluation occurred in fewer than 50% of patients. In total, 98 subjects were diagnosed with an mTBI, and 49 received mTBI discharge instructions. The odds ratio for the subgroup of patients who had documented criteria sufficient for diagnosis revealed that an isolated head injury increased a patient's odds of a documented diagnosis by 2.1 times (95%, 1.3-3.4).



CONCLUSIONS: Many patients with a possible mTBI did not have significant portions of an mTBI evaluation documented, and roughly half of the patients with a documented mTBI diagnosis did not receive discharge education. Changes in clinicians' approach to mTBI must occur to ensure patients receive appropriate evaluations, management, and education.



