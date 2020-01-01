Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence in healthcare settings is known to be a costly and often underreported problem. In California, hospitals are required to report incidents of violence towards workers to the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CalOSHA) using an online reporting system that went into effect in 2017.



METHODS: Reports submitted to CalOSHA from July 2017 to September 2018 pursuant to this new requirement were analyzed using descriptive methods and logistic regression.



RESULTS: Four hundred eight hospitals submitted reports using the new incident reporting system. Behavioral health units had 1.82 times the odds of the reported incident resulting in physical injury compared to inpatient medical units, and investor-owned facilities had 2.43 times the odds of the reported incident resulting in physical injury compared to city or county-owned facilities. Inpatient and behavioral health units had significantly reduced odds of a reported incident resulting in police involvement when compared to other locations within the hospital.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate that protections for healthcare workers deserve ongoing attention from stakeholders and legislators and provide insight into how healthcare facilities report incidents of violence towards workers.



© 2020 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.

Language: en