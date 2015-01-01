|
Bin W, Tianmin Y. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Neurosurgery, BenQ Medical Center, The Affiliated BenQ Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Hexi Street 71, Nanjing, 210019, China.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32166343
We have read with great interest the article “Acute cerebellar edema after traumatic brain injury in a child. a case report” written by Dr. Nader Hejrati and his colleagues [1]. This article has been translated into Chinese and published on the website “Neurosurgery News,” which has attracted the attention of many neurosurgeons in China and prompted plenty of discussion.
