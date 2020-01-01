Abstract

BACKGROUND: An injury is a physical damage that occurs when the body is exposed to an excessive amount of energy. Physical agents, radiation, chemical agents, biological agents and physiological needs deprivation can cause injury. The study was aimed at assessing the severity of injury and identifying the factors associated with it among injured patients.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among patients who visited the emergency department of Wolaita Sodo Teaching and Referral Hospital from January 1, 2012 - January 1, 2017. A total of 320 patient records were included in the study and selected using simple random sampling. Statistical association was done for categorical variables using Chi-square. Rank correlation was done for three ordered options independent variables, Chi-squared test for trend used for two options independent variables, and General Chi-square test of independence used for independent variables with not ordered three and above options. Multivariate multinomial logistic regression was conducted. A P-value <0.05 was taken as a significant association.



RESULTS: The study indicated that the majority (45.3%), 128(40%) and 47(14.7%) had minor, moderate and severe injury, respectively. Residence (AOR 0.462; 95%CI 0.268, 0.798), cause of injury (AOR 3.602; 95%CI 1.336, 9.714), night time injury (AOR 4.895; 95%CI 1.472, 16.277), afternoon time injury (AOR 8.776; 95%CI 2.699, 28.537), and chest injury (AOR 2.391; 95%CI 1.048, 5.454) were significant predictors of moderate injury. Afternoon time of injury (AOR; 4.683; 95%CI 1.137, 19.296) and head, neck and spinal cord injury (AOR; 4.933; 95%CI 1.945, 12.509) were predictors of severe injury.



