Abstract

Anticonvulsant drugs have a high risk of adverse drug events. Little is known about the perception of those events by pediatric patients. We performed a survey in the neuropediatric departments of two university hospitals. Using a questionnaire, we interviewed patients aged 6-18 years with current anticonvulsant treatment regarding (i) their fears about potential adverse drug events, (ii) experienced adverse drug events, and (iii) perceived burden of experienced adverse drug events. One hundred patients took part in the interview. (i) 40 (40%) expressed fears that the medication could harm them. Eighteen of 40 (45%) named fears concerning specific adverse drug events. Of those, 12/18 (67%) feared neurologic or psychiatric symptoms. (ii) 37 (37%) of children described altogether 60 experienced adverse drug events. Of those, 38 (63%) concerned neurologic or psychiatric symptoms. (iii) 32/37 (82%) children who experienced adverse drug events felt bothered by the experienced event. Among others, they described an emotional burden (11/37, 30%), and restrictions in school performance (8/37, 22%) and favorite leisure activities (4/37, 11%).



CONCLUSION: School-aged children are well able to describe adverse drug events of their anticonvulsant medication. Almost two thirds of the described events concern neurologic or psychiatric symptoms that cause an emotional burden and restrictions according to the patients.



What is Known:

• Anticonvulsants have a high potential of adverse drug events.

• In an earlier survey, parents expressed fears of severe adverse drug events such as liver failure, which seldom occur, and reported a high number of neurological and psychological adverse drug events.

What is New:

• Many children fear that their anticonvulsants could harm them, and they fear and experience neurological and psychological adverse drug events.

• According to the children, adverse drug events cause an emotional burden and restrictions in school performance and favorite leisure activities.

Language: en