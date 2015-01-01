|
Neininger MP, Woltermann S, Jeschke S, Herziger B, Müller RM, Kiess W, Bertsche T, Bertsche A. Eur. J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Neuropaediatrics, University Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Ernst-Heydemann-Str. 8, 18057, Rostock, Germany. Astrid.Bertsche@med.uni-rostock.de.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32162065
Anticonvulsant drugs have a high risk of adverse drug events. Little is known about the perception of those events by pediatric patients. We performed a survey in the neuropediatric departments of two university hospitals. Using a questionnaire, we interviewed patients aged 6-18 years with current anticonvulsant treatment regarding (i) their fears about potential adverse drug events, (ii) experienced adverse drug events, and (iii) perceived burden of experienced adverse drug events. One hundred patients took part in the interview. (i) 40 (40%) expressed fears that the medication could harm them. Eighteen of 40 (45%) named fears concerning specific adverse drug events. Of those, 12/18 (67%) feared neurologic or psychiatric symptoms. (ii) 37 (37%) of children described altogether 60 experienced adverse drug events. Of those, 38 (63%) concerned neurologic or psychiatric symptoms. (iii) 32/37 (82%) children who experienced adverse drug events felt bothered by the experienced event. Among others, they described an emotional burden (11/37, 30%), and restrictions in school performance (8/37, 22%) and favorite leisure activities (4/37, 11%).
Adolescents; Adverse drug events (ADEs); Anticonvulsants; Children; Interview; Perceptions