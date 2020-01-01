|
Myburgh C, Poggenpoel M, Fourie CM. Health SA Gesondheid 2020; 25: e1096.
Department of Educational Psychology, Faculty of Education, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa.
BACKGROUND: Post-secondary education forms the backbone of delivering high-powered persons in a country. Students are subjected to high levels of pressure to achieve success. This often promotes aggression towards self, others and even the environment. Predicting aggression is important as this can assist in managing aggression and the facilitation of the mental health of students. Little research has been published on the prediction of aggression in a university.
aggression; descriptive; exploration; factor analyses; multivariate regression; predictors; university students