Abstract

Interaction forces between a robotic cuff and the skin during assisted walking with a lower limb exoskeleton may cause skin injuries over time, such as blisters and ulcers. This study proposes a sensing cuff that can monitor the contact behavior between the exoskeleton and skin during assisted walking, and a functional test and assisted walking experiments were conducted to evaluate the performance of the proposed device. The functional test of the sensing cuff showed good performance of capturing the contact behavior for safety evaluation. The walking experiment involved subjects walking on a treadmill with a lower limb exoskeleton under different conditions (i.e., walking speed and clothing), and the sensing cuff attached to the exoskeleton measured the interaction forces and slip velocity. The magnitude of shear force in the movement direction peaked near the beginning and within 40 - 50% of the gait cycle. The contact safety of the lower limb exoskeleton during assisted walking was then evaluated based on the calculated shear stress. The designed sensing cuff could provide sufficient information regarding contact behavior and contact safety during assisted walking.

