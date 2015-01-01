Abstract

Humans in hot environments are exposed to health risks and thermal discomfort which seriously affects their physical, physiological and mental workload. This study aimed to assess the effects of using cooling vests (CVs) on physiological and perceptual responses at workplace. Three main databases were searched using subject headings and appropriate Mesh terms. The article has been written according to the PRISMA checklist. A total of 23,837 studies were identified for screening and 63 studies were eligible for data extraction. A statistically significant difference was observed in body temperature among hybrid cooling garments (HBCGs), phase-change materials (PCMs) and air-cooled garments (ACGs)) at 31.56-37 °C (60% RH), evaporative cooling garments (ECGs) at 25.8-28.1 °C, and liquid cooling garments (LCGs) at 35 °C (49% RH) compared without cooling vests (CON) condition (p<.001). HBCGs ((PCMs) and (ACGs)) are effective means in hot, moderate, humid or dry environments.

Language: en