SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Golbabaei F, Heydari A, Moradi G, Dehghan H, Moradi A, Habibi P. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Occupational Health Engineering, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2020.1741251

PMID

32164499

Abstract

Humans in hot environments are exposed to health risks and thermal discomfort which seriously affects their physical, physiological and mental workload. This study aimed to assess the effects of using cooling vests (CVs) on physiological and perceptual responses at workplace. Three main databases were searched using subject headings and appropriate Mesh terms. The article has been written according to the PRISMA checklist. A total of 23,837 studies were identified for screening and 63 studies were eligible for data extraction. A statistically significant difference was observed in body temperature among hybrid cooling garments (HBCGs), phase-change materials (PCMs) and air-cooled garments (ACGs)) at 31.56-37 °C (60% RH), evaporative cooling garments (ECGs) at 25.8-28.1 °C, and liquid cooling garments (LCGs) at 35 °C (49% RH) compared without cooling vests (CON) condition (p<.001). HBCGs ((PCMs) and (ACGs)) are effective means in hot, moderate, humid or dry environments.


Language: en

Keywords

Cooling vests; Perceptual responses; Physiological responses; Systematic review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print