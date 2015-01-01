Abstract

The use of virtual reality devices for exploring construction sites is a promising alternative to anticipate problems and reduce the occurrence of work-related accidents. The present study drew comparisons between different ways of performing virtual exploration to improve workers' safety on construction sites. These comparisons allowed the proposal of guidelines for modelling and exploring construction site simulations using low-cost immersive virtual reality devices. Eight construction managers participated in two virtual reality simulations in which they had to identify hazards to the workers. Considering the volunteers' opinion, the time used and the number of hazards identified, the study concluded that the best simulation mode was one in which the user rigidly followed the guidelines of a protocol for their displacement and hazard analysis. The results of the study indicated that the procedures for virtual exploration of the construction site should be standardized, providing greater focus on hazard identification.

Language: en