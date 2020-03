Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined associations between parental IPV exposure, perceived social support, and adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) victimization, specifically in a group of marginalized youth.



METHODS: Data were drawn from surveys administered to marginalized youth as part of the Healthy Allegheny Teen Survey. Logistic regression examined (1) the association between IPV exposure and social support and (2) how social support influences the association between IPV exposure and ARA victimization.



RESULTS: IPV-exposed youth reported lower perceived social support (adjusted odds ratio:.54, confidence interval [CI]:.31-.96). There was a significant association between IPV exposure and ARA victimization (odds ratio: 3.5, CI: 1.5-8.1). However, among youth with higher social support, the association between IPV exposure and ARA victimization attenuated and lost significance (odds ratio: 1.9, CI:.57-6.5).



CONCLUSIONS: IPV-exposed youth reported less social support; however, social support may buffer the association between IPV exposure and ARA. Interventions may consider bolstering social support for IPV-exposed youth.



Language: en