Abstract

Older adults, defined as individuals aged 65 years and older, comprise the fastest-growing segment of the United States population, with a projected increase to 53 million by 2030.1 As the older adult population continues to grow, the number of older drivers will increase.2 It is anticipated that there will be an increase in fatalities and injuries from motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) among older drivers.3 Currently, MVC is ranked as the second leading cause of injury-related death, after falls, among persons 65 years and older.

Language: en