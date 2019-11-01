Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls in the emergency department pose an important challenge for patient safety. Multifactorial fall prevention bundles have been associated with a reduction in patient falls in the inpatient setting. The purpose of this project was to tailor and implement a comprehensive fall prevention bundle in our emergency department.



METHODS: Fall bundle components for this intervention were selected on the basis of a review of fall prevention research and included fall risk assessment, safe ambulation, safe toileting, staff communication, early warning, and patient education. The fall risk assessment was tailored to the emergency department through an appraisal of select inpatient fall risk assessments, literature search for ED-specific fall risk factors, and a site-specific chart review, after which pertinent fall risk factors were integrated into a modified screening. Fall prevention materials that were both practical and applicable to the emergency department and facilitated patient safety along each bundle domain were selected for implementation at our site.



RESULTS: The tailored fall prevention bundle was championed by the interdisciplinary ED Fall Prevention Team and implemented over the course of 5 months in 1 emergency department. Education on fall prevention equipment was delivered in a peer-to-peer format, and an online module was designed to guide staff through the new fall risk assessment. The fall prevention bundle was adopted into clinical practice after staff education was completed, and the fall risk screening was merged into the electronic medical record.



DISCUSSION: ED fall prevention requires a comprehensive bundled approach, which includes a fall risk screening and multifactorial interventions that are tailored to the ED setting. Successful implementation relies on the involvement of front-line staff from the design through the delivery of the bundled fall prevention measures. Continued inquiry and innovation in ED fall prevention will help provide a safer health care environment and improve patient outcomes.



