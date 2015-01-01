SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lahouti M, Zavoshy R, Noroozi M, Rostami R, Gholamalizadeh M, Rashidkhani B, Doaei S. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Research Center of Health and Environment, Guilan University of Medical Sciences, Rasht, Iran.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105320909888

PMID

32166982

Abstract

We aimed to investigate the association between dietary patterns and depressive symptoms among 217 Iranian women aged 20-45 years. In this study, dietary intake was assessed using a valid and reliable semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. A principal component analysis was applied to detect the major dietary patterns. The Beck Depression Inventory was used to assess the depressive symptoms. Two major dietary patterns were identified: the "semi-Mediterranean" dietary pattern and the "western" dietary pattern. Participants with the "western" dietary pattern had a higher rate of depressive symptoms (p < 0.05). However, the "semi-Mediterranean" dietary pattern had no significant association with the depressive symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; factor analysis; western diet

