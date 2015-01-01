Abstract

While mounting evidence reveals an immigrant paradox whereby foreign-born individual's exhibit better than expected health outcomes, this advantage is not evenly distributed with evidence of differential vulnerabilities for suicidality comparing 1.5 and first generations. We use a developmental framework to explore for variation in suicidality by developmental stage across gender and nativity. Data come from the National Latino and Asian American Study (NLAAS). ANOVA and logistic regression models are used to examine patterns in the prevalence of suicide ideation. The association between suicidality and age at migration is non-linear with differential vulnerabilities to suicide ideation between age of migration groups and across gender and nativity.



FINDINGS support calls for a more nuanced disaggregation of age of migration and its intersection with gender and nativity.

