Hoppes CW, Huppert TJ, Whitney SL, Dunlap PM, DiSalvio NL, Alshebber KM, Furman JM, Kwon YH, Rosso AL. J. Neurol. Phys. Ther. 2020; 44(2): 156-163.
Army-Baylor University Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy, Fort Sam Houston, Texas (C.W.H.); University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (T.J.H., S.L.W., P.M.D., J.M.F., A.L.R.); University of Southern California/Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Los Angeles, California (N.L.D.); University of St Augustine for Health Sciences, Austin, Texas (K.M.A.); and Yeungnam University College, Nam-gu, Daegu, South Korea (Y.H.K.).
(Copyright © 2020, Neurology Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
32168158
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Persons with vestibular disorders are known to have slower gait speed with greater imbalance and veering during dual-task walking than healthy individuals, but the cerebral mechanisms are unknown. The purpose of this study was to determine whether individuals with visual vertigo (VV) have different cerebral activation during dual-task walking compared with control subjects.
