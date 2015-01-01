|
Citation
Tsai SHL, Goyal A, Alvi MA, Kerezoudis P, Yolcu YU, Wahood W, Habermann EB, Burns TC, Bydon M. J. Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
|
Departments of4Neurologic Surgery and.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
DOI
PMID
32168482
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The nature of the volume-outcome relationship in cases with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains unclear, with considerable interhospital variation in patient outcomes. The objective of this study was to understand the state of the volume-outcome relationship at different levels of trauma centers in the United States.
Language: en
Keywords
ACS = American College of Surgeons; AIS = Abbreviated Injury Scale; GCS = Glasgow Coma Scale; ICP = intracranial pressure; ICU = intensive care unit; ICU days; ISS = Injury Severity Score; LOS = length of stay; MD = mean difference; NTDB = National Trauma Data Bank; National Trauma Data Bank; TBI = traumatic brain injury; head trauma; hospital volume; length of stay; mortality; outcome analysis; surgery; traumatic brain injury; volume-outcome relationship