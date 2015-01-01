Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate the positive and negative aspects of pole dance training.



METHODS: We included 30 women trained in pole dancing and 30 untrained young women. We measured maximal hand strength, lower back and hamstring muscle flexibility, and body composition. Participants also completed an anonymous questionnaire, which mainly asked about injuries.



RESULTS: The pole dancers possessed significantly greater muscle strength and lower back and hamstring muscle flexibility compared to untrained controls. Pole dancers had significantly less body fat and significantly more muscle mass in the upper limbs compared to untrained controls. During two years of pole dance training, 36.7% of the dancers had sustained acute injuries (mainly muscle, shoulder joint, and wrist injuries) and 80% of the dancers had sustained a chronic injury. Most injuries occurred during handsprings, twines, and carousel performances. Moreover, pole dancers experienced more menstrual irregularities than the controls.



CONCLUSIONS: Pole dancing had many positive physiological effects, but pole dancers should be aware that pole dancing and behavior associated with training significantly increased the risk of injury. The most important factors which can protect pole dancers by acute injuries are well performed warm-up and balanced diet.



RESULTS indicate that many attempts at weight loss are connected with high risk of acute injury.

