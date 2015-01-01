Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in adolescence are associated with adverse outcomes, but whether the timing of the onset of TBIs leads to greater deficits has not been determined. We evaluate the relationship between the first and most recent TBI, and current academic performance and medically treated physical injuries.



METHODS: Data were derived from the 2015 Ontario Student Drug Use and Health Survey (OSDUHS) administered to adolescents in grades 7 to 12 (ages 12 to 18). TBI was defined as a head injury that resulted in loss of conscious for at least five minutes or at least one overnight hospitalization.



RESULTS: One in five students reported having had a history of TBI in their lifetime and were more prevalent in males. Odds ratios were 2 times higher for males to have had their first (or only) and most recent TBI in grades 5 to 8, compared to females. Sports-related TBIs accounted for 41.1% of all TBIs. Hockey related TBIs were more frequent compared to soccer related TBIs. Reports of history of TBI was associated with lower academic performance and more physical injuries. First or only TBI occurring in grades 9-12 (occurring on average between 14 to 19 years of age) had higher significant odds of poorer academic performance than TBIs occurring in earlier grades (younger ages than 14 years old). Students who reported more visits for medical treatment of physical injuries in the past year had higher odds to report a history of TBIs in higher school grades.



CONCLUSIONS: Adverse physical and academic outcomes among young TBI survivors are associated with the onset and frequency of history of lifetime TBI. Prevention efforts to minimize TBIs during youth is critical.

Language: en