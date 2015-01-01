|
Citation
Buisman RSM, Pittner K, Tollenaar MS, Lindenberg J, van den Berg LJM, Compier-de Block LHCG, van Ginkel JR, Alink LRA, Bakermans-Kranenburg MJ, Elzinga BM, van Ijzendoorn MH. PLoS One 2020; 15(3): e0225839.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Education and Child Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
32163421
Abstract
In the current study a three-generational design was used to investigate intergenerational transmission of child maltreatment (ITCM) using multiple sources of information on child maltreatment: mothers, fathers and children. A total of 395 individuals from 63 families reported on maltreatment. Principal Component Analysis (PCA) was used to combine data from mother, father and child about maltreatment that the child had experienced. This established components reflecting the convergent as well as the unique reports of father, mother and child on the occurrence of maltreatment. Next, we tested ITCM using the multi-informant approach and compared the results to those of two more common approaches: ITCM based on one reporter and ITCM based on different reporters from each generation.
Language: en