Abstract

BACKGROUND: The study aim was to develop and psychometrically assess an instrument to measure clinician attitude and competence in understanding violence affecting women with disabilities.



METHOD: Data were collected from 419 clinicians with a master's degree or higher. Once collected, data was split randomly into two equal groups. Exploratory factor analysis was conducted on the first half of the data (n = 209) and confirmatory factor analysis was conducted on the second half of the data (n = 210) to establish construct validity. The draft instrument thus generated was designated as the Clinician Attitude Toward Violence Affecting Women With Disabilities (CAVAWD) Scale, which includes 4 factors (perception of problem, training competency, screening and reporting competency, and policy awareness). These four factors loaded on 40 items, with an overall Cronbach's alpha of 0.898 and McDonald's omega of 0.903, explaining 58.7% of the total variance.



RESULTS: Initial psychometric assessment of CAVAWD showed good reliability and consistent construct validity through 4 moderate to highly loaded factors that are interpretable and parsimonious.



CONCLUSION: Further testing is needed; however, at present, the CAVAWD may be potentially useful to evaluate and measure counselor attitude, competency, and understanding of violence affecting women with disabilities.

