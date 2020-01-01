SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gabriely R, Tarrasch R, Velicki M, Ovadia-Blechman Z. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 100: 103630.

School of Medical Engineering, Afeka - Tel Aviv Academic College of Engineering, Israel.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ridd.2020.103630

32163834

BACKGROUND: Over recent decades, the number of students diagnosed with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit hyperactivity disorders has substantially increased. These students face various challenges and experience stress when receiving higher education. AIMS: The purpose of this study was to compare two non-pharmacological interventions: mindfulness and device-guided slow breathing, with a control group.

METHODS: Seventy-three students (age = 25.76, std. dev = 3.10) with attention problems and/or learning disabilities were randomly assigned to three groups: mindfulness meditation, device guided breathing practice and waiting-list control. Before and after the intervention physiological and psychological measures were collected.

RESULTS: Our results show that only mindfulness practice improved awareness of the present moment and decreased hyperactivity and inattention. Furthermore, both mindfulness and practice with device-guided breathing were associated with stress reduction, as shown by an increase in the galvanic skin response only in the control group.

CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of the study results may lead to an advance in treating attention deficit disorders and learning disabilities, especially among higher education students.

Language: en

ADHD; Device-guided breathing; Learning disabilities; Mindfulness meditation; RESPeRATE; Stress

