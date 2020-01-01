|
Gabriely R, Tarrasch R, Velicki M, Ovadia-Blechman Z. Res. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 100: 103630.
School of Medical Engineering, Afeka - Tel Aviv Academic College of Engineering, Israel.
32163834
BACKGROUND: Over recent decades, the number of students diagnosed with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit hyperactivity disorders has substantially increased. These students face various challenges and experience stress when receiving higher education. AIMS: The purpose of this study was to compare two non-pharmacological interventions: mindfulness and device-guided slow breathing, with a control group.
ADHD; Device-guided breathing; Learning disabilities; Mindfulness meditation; RESPeRATE; Stress