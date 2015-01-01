SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schieren M, Wappler F, Wafaisade A, Lefering R, Sakka SG, Kaufmann J, Heiroth HJ, Defosse J, Böhmer AB. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2020; 28(1): e21.

Affiliation

Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, University Witten/Herdecke, Medical Center Cologne-Merheim, Ostmerheimer Str, 200, 51109, Cologne, Germany.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13049-020-0708-1

PMID

32164757

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with high rates of long-term disability and mortality. Our aim was to investigate the effects of thoracic trauma on the in-hospital course and outcome of patients with TBI.

METHODS: We performed a matched pair analysis of the multicenter trauma database TraumaRegisterDGU® (TR-DGU) in the 5-year period from 2012 to 2016. We included adult patients (≥18 years of age) with moderate to severe TBI (abbreviated injury scale (AIS)= 3-5). Patients with isolated TBI (group 1) were compared to patients with TBI and varying degrees of additional blunt thoracic trauma (AISThorax= 2-5) (group 2). Matching criteria were gender, age, severity of TBI, initial GCS and presence/absence of shock. The χ2-test was used for comparing categorical variables and the Mann-Whitney-U-test was chosen for continuous parameters. Statistical significance was defined by a p-value < 0.05.

RESULTS: A total of 5414 matched pairs (10,828 patients) were included. The presence of additional thoracic injuries in patients with TBI was associated with a longer duration of mechanical ventilation and a prolonged ICU and hospital length of stay. Additional thoracic trauma was also associated with higher mortality rates. These effects were most pronounced in thoracic AIS subgroups 4 and 5. Additional thoracic trauma, regardless of its severity (AISThorax ≥2) was associated with significantly decreased rates of good neurologic recovery (GOS = 5) after TBI.

CONCLUSIONS: Chest trauma in general, regardless of its initial severity (AISThorax= 2-5), is associated with decreased chance of good neurologic recovery after TBI. Affected patients should be considered "at risk" and vigilance for the maintenance of optimal neuro-protective measures should be high.


Language: en

Keywords

Critical care; Glasgow Outcome Scale; Registry; Thoracic injury; Traumatic brain injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print