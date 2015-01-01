Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies indicate that lifetime abuse is a relevant risk factor for suicidal ideation and/or attempts. However, little is known about this phenomenon in patients seeking treatment for substance use disorder. The prevalence rate of suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts was explored among lifetime physically and/or sexually abused patients receiving treatment for drug addiction. The differential characteristics between these patients and those without suicidal behaviours were studied.



METHOD: Three hundred and seventy-five patients were assessed. Socio-demographic characteristics, addiction severity, lifetime abuse, suicidal ideation and attempts, and psychopathological symptoms were explored.



RESULTS: Eighty-two patients (21.9%) presented with a history of lifetime abuse and were included in the study (37 men and 45 women). Sixty-two per cent of them presented with lifetime suicidal ideation (12.2% in the last month), and 30.5% with suicide attempts (1.2% in the last month). Patients with suicidal ideation or attempts showed a more severe addiction profile (assessed by the EuropASI) and more psychopathological symptoms (assessed by the SCL-90-R).



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the relationship between previous traumatic experiences and suicidal behaviours. According to these results, systematic screening of suicidal risk in patients seeking treatment in addiction centres with histories of abuse is recommended.

