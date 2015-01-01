SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stoliker BE, Verdun-Jones SN, Vaughan AD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2020.1738294

PMID

32169027

Abstract

Informed by psychological and sociological perspectives, the present study aimed to improve knowledge on the nature of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide among adult prisoners. Analyzing data from a nationally representative sample of 18,185 prisoners housed in 287 state and 39 federal prisons across the United States highlight: (a) key micro-level factors associated with suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide, along with some distinct predictive patterns for suicidal thoughts versus attempted suicide; (b) similarities and differences between male and female prisoners concerning the predictive patterns of suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide; (c) the relationship between macro-level prison characteristics and prisoner suicidality.

DISCUSSION points toward a direction for future research on prisoner suicidality, as well as recommendations for managing at-risk prisoners.


Language: en

Keywords

Attempted suicide; prisoners; suicidal ideation; suicidality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print