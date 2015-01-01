Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) are considered to be a public dental health problem worldwide. The aim of the current study was to provide the worldwide tendency and perspectives in TDIs in the last two decades via bibliometric analysis.



METHODS: ''Tooth injuries'' was searched as the Medical Subject Headings term within PubMed with the date range from 1999 to 2018. Two investigators perused information in the articles according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The articles were independently categorized according to the following aspects: i) annual scholarly output; ii) leading countries or regions; iii) leading journals; iv) productive authors; v) citations; vi) study design; vii) distribution of topics; and viii) the type of dentition and TDIs. VOSviewer 1.6.7 and Citespace 5.2 were used for analyzing and visualizing bibliometric networks.



RESULTS: A total of 2627 articles about traumatic dental injuries were published and indexed in PubMed during the two decades, and the number of publications on traumatic dental injuries was rising in general. The research outputs were mainly concentrated in developed countries and affiliated hospitals of universities. Brazil was the most productive country. The journal Dental Traumatology had the most contributions to the scientific research of traumatic dental injuries. "Case report" was the most frequent type of article (36.50%), followed by cross-sectional studies (19.57%) and case-control studies (13.67%). Most studies focused on the treatment of TDIs (38.94%), especially for avulsion (21.01%), crown fracture (9.71%) and intrusion (5.25%). Permanent teeth (66%) was the dominant dentition.



CONCLUSION: There is a lack of high quality well-designed studies such as cohort studies. The number of publications on prevention and the primary dentition is disproportionate in relation to their significance.



