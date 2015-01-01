SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Affleck W, Chachamovich E, Chawky N, Beauchamp G, Turecki G, Seguin M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e1812.

Affiliation

McGill Group for Suicide Studies, Montréal, QC H3A 0G4, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17061812

PMID

32168793

Abstract

This article reports results of the life trajectories from 92 Inuit who died by suicide, matched for age and gender with 92 living-controls. A proxy-based procedure and semi-structured interviews with informants were conducted to obtain trajectories of developmental events occurring over the life course for suicide and community-matched controls.

RESULTS from this research indicate two different trajectories that differentiate the control-group from the suicide-group throughout the life course. Even though the number of suicide attempts are similar between both groups, the suicide-group had a more important burden of adversity, which seemed to create a cascading effect, leading to suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Inuit; life trajectory; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print