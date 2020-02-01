Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Individuals who experience bullying victimization are at increased risk for future health and social problems. Despite this, studies show that not all bullying victims are in ill health, suggesting the importance of investigating protective factors that could counteract the adverse effects. The present study focused on investigating the moderating effects of emotional competence (EC) in the relationship between cyber-bullying victimization (CV) and mental health among adolescents.



METHODS: Responses from 6403 adolescents aged 12 to 18 (1925 male, 4478 female, M age = 16.35, SD = 1.46) with no missing data were used for analysis. The cross-sectional data analyzed in the present study was a part of a large longitudinal online survey conducted by the University of Tokyo in Japan. Participants were recruited among adolescent users of a social networking service widely used in Japan for communication.



RESULTS: Results of regression analysis showed significant direct effects of CV on psychological distress/self-esteem, confirming the adverse effects of victimization.



RESULTS also suggested that high intrapersonal EC weakened the relationship between CV and psychological distress, whereas high interpersonal EC strengthened the relationship. There were no significant interactions between CV and EC in predicting self-esteem.



CONCLUSIONS: Intrapersonal and interpersonal EC may play differential moderating roles in the relationship between CV and psychological distress, the former by buffering the effect and the latter by exacerbating it. Interventions targeting abilities to handle one's own emotions may help decrease distress among adolescents with CV experiences.



