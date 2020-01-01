|
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Second impact syndrome (SIS) is a devastating condition occurring in sport-induced mild brain injury. SIS is drastically defined by anamnestic, clinical and radiological criteria, which is unusual in the field of cranial traumatology. The purpose of this study was to provide a literature review of this syndrome. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a literature review of all published studies on PubMed. The keywords were "second impact syndrome AND catastrophic head injury", "second impact syndrome AND sport", "repeat concussion AND catastrophic brain injury", "catastrophic head injury AND concussion", "catastrophic head injury", "concussion AND second impact syndrome", "concussion AND repetitive head injury".
Language: en
Keywords
mild brain injury; second impact syndrome; talk and deteriorate