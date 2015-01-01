Abstract

Instrumentation techniques, implementation and installation methods are major concerns in today's distributed and quasi-distributed monitoring applications using fiber optic sensors. Although many successful traffic monitoring experiments have been reported using Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs), there has been no standardized solution proposed so far to have FBG seamlessly implemented in roads. In this work, we investigate a mobile platform including FBG sensors that can be positioned on roads for the purpose of vehicle speed measurements. The experimental results prove the efficiency of the proposed platform, providing a perspective toward weigh-in-motion systems.

