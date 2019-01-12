|
Sergiou CS, Woods AJ, Franken IHA, van Dongen JDM. Trials 2020; 21(1): e263.
Department of Psychology, Education and Child Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam, P.O. Box 1738, 3000 DR, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. j.d.m.vandongen@essb.eur.nl.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
PMID
32169111
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Recent studies show that changes in one of the brain areas related to empathic abilities (i.e. the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC)) plays an important role in violent behavior in abusers of alcohol and cocaine. According to the models of James Blair, empathy is a potential inhibitor of violent behavior. Individuals with less empathic abilities may be less susceptible and motivated to inhibit violent behavior, which causes a higher risk of violence. Recent neuroscientific research shows that modulating (stimulation or inhibition) certain brain areas could be a promising new intervention for substance abuse and to reduce violent behavior, such as the neurostimulation technique transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). This study aims to investigate tDCS as an intervention to increase empathic abilities and reduce violent behavior in forensic substance use offenders.
Language: en
Effectiveness; Empathy; Forensic offenders; Recidivism; Substance use; Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS); Ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC); Violent behavior