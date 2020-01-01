|
Citation
|
Hagborg JM, Thorvaldsson V, Fahlke C. Addict. Behav. 2020; 106: e106365.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, University of Gothenburg, Box 500, 40530 Gothenburg, Sweden. Electronic address: Claudia.fahlke@psy.gu.se.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32171956
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is associated with adult substance use disorders (i.e. alcohol and/or illicit drug use). Little is known about the behavioral pathways characterizing adolescent substance users who were subjected to childhood maltreatment. Here, we investigate the longitudinal trajectories of substance-use-related negative consequences (SURNCs) in adolescence in relation to childhood maltreatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Alcohol; Child abuse; Child maltreatment; Illicit drugs; Substance use