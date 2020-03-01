SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Landeo-Gutierrez J, Marsland AL, Acosta-Pérez E, Canino G, Celedon JC. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Electronic address: juan.celedon@chp.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.anai.2020.03.005

32171929

Exposure to violence (ETV) and chronic stress may cause or worsen asthma (1). Among Puerto Rican school-aged children, we previously reported that lifetime ETV at the individual or community level is associated with increased risk of asthma (2). In a separate analysis (not accounting for ETV), we showed that high levels of chronic stress are associated with reduced response to short-acting bronchodilators among Puerto Rican children with asthma (3). Based on these findings, we hypothesized that ETV and high chronic stress have joint detrimental effects on asthma and bronchodilator response (BDR) ...
violence, stress, asthma, bronchodilator response


asthma; bronchodilator response; stress; violence

