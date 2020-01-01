Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with deleterious consequences throughout the lifespan of the individual, including an increased risk of mental disorders. However, an in-depth understanding of ACEs in diverse populations is still lacking especially in Asian populations, with few studies done at a population level.



OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to establish the (i) prevalence of ACEs and its socio-demographic correlates, and, (ii) association of ACEs with mental disorders and suicidality in a multiethnic Asian country. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Singapore residents aged 18 years and older were recruited from the community as part of a nation-wide cross-sectional epidemiological study.



METHODS: Trained interviewers conducted face-to-face interviews with participants, and administered the Adverse Childhood Experiences - International Questionnaire and the Composite International Diagnostic Interview.



RESULTS: A total of 6126 participants completed the survey. The lifetime prevalence of ACEs in the sample was 63.9 %. Multiple logistic regression analyses revealed that odds of any ACE were higher among those above 65 years (OR = 1.7) and those without university education (OR = 2.2, 1.9, and 1.5 among those with primary and below, secondary and vocational education respectively). The presence of any ACE was significantly associated with increased odds of mood (OR = 3.7, 95 % CI: 2.3-6.0), anxiety (OR = 3.9, 95 % CI: 2.3-6.8) and alcohol use (OR = 1.7, 95 % CI: 1.1-3.0) disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs are not uncommon in Asian populations. There is a need to build trauma-informed communities that can incorporate the knowledge of the impact of early trauma into policies and programs.



