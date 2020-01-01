SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Subramaniam M, Abdin E, Seow E, Vaingankar JA, Shafie S, Shahwan S, Lim M, Fung D, James L, Verma S, Chong SA. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 103: e104447.

Affiliation

Research Division, Institute of Mental Health, Singapore.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2020.104447

PMID

32171798

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with deleterious consequences throughout the lifespan of the individual, including an increased risk of mental disorders. However, an in-depth understanding of ACEs in diverse populations is still lacking especially in Asian populations, with few studies done at a population level.

OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to establish the (i) prevalence of ACEs and its socio-demographic correlates, and, (ii) association of ACEs with mental disorders and suicidality in a multiethnic Asian country. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Singapore residents aged 18 years and older were recruited from the community as part of a nation-wide cross-sectional epidemiological study.

METHODS: Trained interviewers conducted face-to-face interviews with participants, and administered the Adverse Childhood Experiences - International Questionnaire and the Composite International Diagnostic Interview.

RESULTS: A total of 6126 participants completed the survey. The lifetime prevalence of ACEs in the sample was 63.9 %. Multiple logistic regression analyses revealed that odds of any ACE were higher among those above 65 years (OR = 1.7) and those without university education (OR = 2.2, 1.9, and 1.5 among those with primary and below, secondary and vocational education respectively). The presence of any ACE was significantly associated with increased odds of mood (OR = 3.7, 95 % CI: 2.3-6.0), anxiety (OR = 3.9, 95 % CI: 2.3-6.8) and alcohol use (OR = 1.7, 95 % CI: 1.1-3.0) disorders.

CONCLUSIONS: ACEs are not uncommon in Asian populations. There is a need to build trauma-informed communities that can incorporate the knowledge of the impact of early trauma into policies and programs.

Copyright © 2020 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Ltd.. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse childhood experiences; Mental disorders; Multi-ethnic; Suicidality; Survey

