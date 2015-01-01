Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents, yet there is a dearth of high quality, large-scale research focused on children. This paucity of research is a concern in light of robust evidence that rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in this age group have increased markedly over recent years. 1 Therefore, Delfina Janiri and colleagues’ study 2 of almost 8000 children published in The Lancet Psychiatry is particularly welcome. Indeed, given that eight of every 100 children in their sample reported some aspect of suicidality (most commonly suicidal ideation), family members, teachers, and clinicians need to be vigilant.

